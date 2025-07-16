Internazionali di Tennis San Marino Open. Matteo Gigante ha superato in rimonta il macedone Kalin Ivanovski con un 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

Nell’ultimo incontro del programma di martedì Matteo Gigante, terza testa di serie di questa edizione degli Internazionali di Tennis San Marino Open, ha superato in rimonta, con il punteggio di 6-7(10) 6-3 6-3, dopo due ore e 39 minuti di gioco, il macedone Kalin Ivanovski, promosso dalle qualificazioni.

Il 23enne romano dunque tornerà in campo giovedì per affrontare il croato Mili Poljicak, che ha piegato al tie-break del set decisivo il lituano Ricardas Berankis, annullando anche un match-point.

L’ufficio stampa degli Internazionali di Tennis San Marino Open

Results – Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Men’s Singles – Round of 32

Harold Mayot (FRA) d [NG] Arthur Gea (FRA) 61 76(4)

[WC] Federico Cina (ITA) d [Q] Mariano Kestelboim (ARG) 62 61

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (PAR) d [WC] Pierluigi Basile (ITA) 63 63

[1] Valentin Royer (FRA) d Facundo Mena (ARG) 36 62 62

[3] Matteo Gigante (ITA) d [Q] Kalin Ivanovski (MKD) 67(10) 63 63

[Q] Oleg Prihodko (UKR) d [Q] Gonzalo Villanueva (ARG) 63 36 64

[2] Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) d [Alt] Nerman Fatic (BIH) 62 76(2)

[Alt] Mili Poljicak (CRO) d [Q] Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 57 75 76(6)

Lukas Klein (SVK) d Murkel Dellien (BOL) 62 06 63

Justin Engel (GER) d Daniel Rincon (ESP) 75 64

Luka Pavlovic (FRA) d [Q] Milos Karol (SVK) 61 64

[7] Lukas Neumayer (AUT) d Andrea Collarini (ARG) 76(4) 62

Men’s Doubles – Round of 16

Inigo Cervantes (ESP)/Daniel Rincon (ESP) d [3] Denys Molchanov (UKR)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 75 75

[4] Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG)/Luis David Martinez (VEN) d Alexandru Jecan (ROU)/Ivan Liutarevich 63 62

[1] Karol Drzewiecki (POL)/Ray Ho (TPE) d David Pichler (AUT)/Lukas Pokorny (SVK) 76(4) 76(6)

Internazionali di Tennis San Marino Open – San Marino, San Marino

€181,250

13 – 20 July 2025

ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY, 16 JULY 2025

Center Court – start 4:00 PM

[WC] Carlo Alberto Caniato (ITA) vs Harold Mayot (FRA)

Not Before 6:30 PM

[WC] Federico Cina (ITA) vs [2] Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Not Before 8:30 PM

Justin Engel (GER) vs [4] Kyrian Jacquet (FRA)

Court 2 De Luigi – start 4:00 PM

Andrea Collarini (ARG) / Gonzalo Villanueva (ARG) vs Andrew Paulson (CZE) / Michael Vrbensky (CZE)

Murkel Dellien (BOL) / Federico Zeballos (BOL) vs Siddhant Banthia (IND) / Alexander Donski (BUL)

Followed By

after suitable rest – [WC] Carlo Alberto Caniato (ITA) / Lorenzo Carboni (ITA) vs Daniel Cukierman (ISR) / Mariano Kestelboim (ARG)

Court 3 – start 4:00 PM

[5] Dino Prizmic (CRO) vs [Q] Oleg Prihodko (UKR)

Marco Bortolotti (ITA) / Giorgio Ricca (ITA) vs [2] Patrik Trhac (USA) / Marcus Willis (GBR)

[WC] Francesco Forti (ITA) / Andrea Picchione (ITA) vs Milos Karol (SVK) / Vitaliy Sachko (UKR)