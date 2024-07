DAL 10 AL 13 OTTOBRE TORNA SAN MARINO RALLYLEGEND, L’EVENTO-RALLY DELL’ANNO

Rallylegend will be back on 10-13 October, with the Republic of San Marino again serving as the colourful, adrenaline-pumping stage for this passion-fuelled four-day event.

This twenty-second edition will bring changes in terms of its structure and race layout, aspects that are currently being defined, with a Rallylegend Village that promises to be as entertaining and engaging as ever.

The aim, as ever, is to amaze, enthral but above all move the many thousands of enthusiasts expected in San Marino.

Online tickets for Rallylegend 2024 will go on sale from 1 May on www.ticketone.it

Registration for Rallylegend 2024 will open on 1 July and close on 14 September. THE 2024 RALLYLEGEND SCHEDULE

The Rallylegend Headquarters will again be the Multieventi Sport Domus building in Serravalle, San Marino, which is also the heart of Rallylegend Village. The sporting checks will get underway here on Tuesday 8 October and continue into Wednesday 9 October, when track familiarisation will also begin.

The 22nd edition of Rallylegend will truly get going on Thursday 10 October. Familiarisation will continue alongside the technical checks, while the opening Press Conference will take place in the early afternoon. At 8pm, cars will line up for the spectacular first event that is the Sprint Legend Race.

Friday 11 October will bring the Shakedown, which will run during the morning ahead of the first day’s race. The traditional nighttime stage is scheduled to start from Rallylegend Village at 7.30pm and end at 11.15pm.

The second day of racing, on Saturday 12 October, will begin at 1pm and conclude at 7.30pm.

Rallylegend 2024 will draw to a close on Sunday 13 October, with the race action beginning at 10.30pm and concluding, with the prizegiving ceremony, at 2.30pm.

The schedule of events at Rallylegend Village is still begin defined, though there will be no shortage of meetings, celebrations, champions and, of course, the beautiful four-wheeled stars of rallying history. CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF AUDI’S WORLD TITLE, THE FIRST OF THE “SPECIAL EVENTS”

Precisely forty years ago, in 1984, Audi Sport triumphed in the World Rally Championship for the last time, securing the Constructors’ title after winning six of the first eight events on the calendar (there were twelve in all), and taking two ‘triples’ in Montecarlo and Sweden. Audi also scored the Drivers’ title, with Stig Blomqvist placing first at five events and second at another. A great result that deserves to be celebrated at Rallylegend by way of a “special event” that will see a large number of Audi Quattro vehicles from all over Europe come together alongside the drivers who played a starring role that season.